New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): With a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in India, the country's COVID-19 count on Wednesday reached 67,57,132, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,694 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With 986 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,04,555.

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry said India's COVID-19 recovery rate leapt past 85 per cent with 82,203 confirmed recoveries.

"The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 57,44,693, while 72,049 new cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 9,07,883 which is 13.44 per cent of the positive cases in the country," the ministry said.

As per a statement from the MoHFW, the number of recovered cases is 6.32 times the number of active cases, ensuring that the recoveries are on a consistent rise.

As many as 18 States and Union Territories have a recovery rate higher than the national average, while about 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are reported from 10 states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-affected states with 14,578 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths and 16,715 discharges today, taking the total cases in the state to 14,80,489, including 39,072 deaths and 11,96,441 discharges.

Active cases stand at 2,44,527, the State Health Department said.

A total of 5,120 new cases and 34 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,34,427 including 49,513 active cases, 6,78,828 recoveries and 6,086 deaths so far.

Karnataka reported 10,947 new cases, 9,832 discharges and 113 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,68,652 including 5,42,906 discharges and 9,574 deaths.

Number of active cases stands at 1,16,153 in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,447 new COVID-19 cases, 5,524 recoveries and 67 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,35,855, including 5,80,736 discharged cases, 9,984 deaths and 45,135 active cases.

As many as 3561 new COVID-19 cases, 4,219 discharges and 47 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh today. The total cases in the state rose to 4,24,326, including 3,74,972 discharges and 6,200 deaths. Active cases stood at 43,154.

A total of 2,871 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths due to the virus were reported in Delhi on Wednesday.The total count of cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,98,107.

According to official data, 3,370 recoveries were also reported in Delhi today. The total count of cases includes 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries, discharges and migrations. The active cases stand at 22,186.

West Bengal reported 3,455 new COVID-19 cases, 3,024 discharges and 58 deaths today. The total cases in the state rose to 2,80,504, including 2,46,767 discharges and 5,376 deaths.

Haryana Health Department informed that the state has reported 1,283 COVID-19 cases, 1,555 discharges and 19 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,37,398 with 1,24,841 discharges, 1,528 deaths and 11,029 active cases.

Meanwhile, 852 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 1,20,860 including 11,563 active cases and 3,712 deaths.

Gujarat reported 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,414 discharges and nine deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,46,673, including 1,26,657 discharges and 3531 deaths. Active cases stand at 16,485.

A total of 249 new COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Manipur, taking the total positive cases to 12,489, including 2,805 active cases, 9,604 recoveries and 80 deaths till date.

The recovery rate is 76.89 per cent in Manipur.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,639 new cases, 30 deaths and 2,228 recoveries today. Total cases in the state rose to 1,40,307, including 2,518 deaths and 1,20,267 recoveries. Active cases stand at 17,522.

Chandigarh reported 127 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 12,820 including 1,448 active cases, 182 deaths, and 11,190 cured cases. (ANI)

