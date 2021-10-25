New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 crore with more than 58 lakh vaccine doses administered on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it added.

In the 18-44 age group, 40,92,47,732 first doses and 12,86,74,750 second doses have been administered since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 71,88,31,679 first doses and 30,98,37,374 second doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

