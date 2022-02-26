New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): With the administration of over 21 lakh COVID-19 doses, India's vaccination coverage has crossed 177.40 crores on Saturday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,77,40,59,720 cumulative Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

"More than 21 lakh (21,41,821) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Ministry added.

Further, the Ministry informed that over 1.99 crore (1,99,62,729) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

As for the age group 15-18 years, over 5.47 crore (5,47,47,973) COVID vaccines have been administered as first dose, while more than 2.72 crore (2,72,60,355) have been administered as the second dose of the COVID vaccine. (ANI)

