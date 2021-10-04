New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 91 crores, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

As per the ministry, 91,47,00,041 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far.

India has also administered more than 70 per cent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, informed the ministry.

More than 71 lakh vaccines vaccine doses were administered till 10.30 pm today, as per CoWIN portal.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry noted.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on administering more than 70 per cent of the population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccination on 70 per cent of the population. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," he tweeted. (ANI)

