New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 99 crore doses.

More than 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, according to a release by Union Health Ministry.

Also Read | Google Launches Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro With Tensor Chipset.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 99 crore landmark milestone (99,08,97,514) today. More than 37 lakh (37,92,737) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release said.

It said 16,79,090 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 21,13,647 people were given the second dose on Tuesday.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With 50MP Camera & Android 12 Launched From $599; Check Prices, Features & Availability Here.

To date, a total of 70,09,41,213 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 28,99,56,301 people have been administered the second dose.

India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)