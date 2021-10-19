Google, the American tech giant has officially launched the Pixel 6 Series today. The Pixel 6 Series comprises the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 smartphones. Both devices are available for pre-order in the US starting today and will go on sale soon. The company is yet to announce the India launch of the Pixel 6 Series. The Pixel 6 phone is priced at $599 (approximately Rs 44,964) for the 128GB model, whereas the 256GB variant will be offered at $699 (approximately Rs 52,471). On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at $899 (approximately Rs 67,484) for the 128GB storage whereas 256GB and 512GB models cost $999 (approximately Rs 74,990) and $1,099 (approximately Rs 82,497) respectively. Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

Google Pixel 6 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.71-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen. For photography, the Pixel 6 smartphone gets a 50MP main wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

Easy chat translations with #LiveTranslate 🗺 and our most advanced speech recognition model 🧠 are some ways #Pixel6 is even more helpful. Which 📞 feature will you be trying out first? #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/er0P0pOxmQ — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 50MP primary shooter with a Samsung GN1 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX386 sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. At the front, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with an 8MP and an 11.1MP front camera respectively.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

The Pixel 6 Series phones are powered by Google's Tensor processor and run on Android 12 UI. With Tensor SoC, Google has connected the AI breakthroughs directly to the Pixel 6 devices.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: Google)

The Pixel 6 handset is fuelled by a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 21W wireless charging support. On the other side, the Pixel 6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging. Google Pixel 6 Series is water and dust resistant. It also comes with stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, an in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

