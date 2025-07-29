New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) India's ambassador to Japan Sibi George was on Tuesday appointed as the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Indian envoy to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela has been appointed as the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA.

Both George and Dalela are 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved George's appointment as Secretary (West) in the MEA in place of Tanmaya Lal, who is due to superannuate on August 31, 2025, the order said.

George, a career diplomat, has earlier served as the country's Ambassador to Switzerland, the Holy See and the Principality of Liechtenstein and to Kuwait.

At the MEA headquarters here, he served in the East Asia Division and also as coordinator of India-Africa Forum Summit. George later headed administration, establishment and welfare divisions in the ministry.

Dalela has been appointed as Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, another order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He will succeed Dammu Ravi, who superannuated next month end.

Dalela began his diplomatic career in Tel Aviv, Israel. He has since served in Indian Missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Geneva, Dhaka, Washington DC.

Ambassador Dalela has served in critical roles in New Delhi, including Director in the Prime Minister's Office (2009-2011), focusing on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, East Asia, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, Gulf, Middle East, Africa.

Having served as Director North (2006-2007) and subsequently as Joint Secretary (North) in the Ministry of External Affairs (2016-2019), overseeing India's relations with Bhutan and Nepal, and also as the Counsellor at the High Commission of India in Dhaka (2007-2009), he comes with extensive experience and an understanding of India's engagement in the neighbourhood, according to his official bio data.

Dalela brings a wealth of experience in trade and economic policy to his role, having served in the Department of Commerce in New Delhi as Director (Trade Policy) and twice at the Permanent Mission of India to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), including as India's Deputy Permanent Representative from 2014-2016.

