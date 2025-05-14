Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Following Turkey's support to Pakistan in attacks against India, protests have erupted across several parts of the country, with fruit traders beginning to boycott Turkish goods, especially apples that are widely imported.

Traders have expressed strong opposition, stating that any country supporting Pakistan in acts against India will face a boycott. "Turkey gave drones to Pakistan, which were used to attack India. That's why we've decided to stop selling Turkish fruits," said a fruit vendor.

Also Read | PK Shaw Returns to India: 4 Days After Ceasefire Understanding, Pakistan Repatriates BSF Jawan to India (See Pic).

India imports goods worth over Rs1,200 crore from Turkey annually, including a significant share of fruits like apples.

Vendors said that while some previously ordered shipments are still en route, no new orders will be placed. "We've decided to stop buying Turkish fruits from now on. Any country that supports terrorism will not be entertained in Indian markets," one trader said.

Also Read | 'Fake News': Karnataka Cop Debunks Viral X Post Falsely Claiming Attack on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's House by RSS Activists in Belagavi.

Protesters accused Turkey of using Indian money to aid Pakistan against India and vowed to stop the sale of Turkish produce in local markets.

"We have boycotted all products from Turkey. Apart from apples, several other fruits were imported from Turkey. We took this step because Turkey supported Pakistan. Turkey used to do good business in India, but now we have ended all trade with them. We will never import anything from Turkey in the future," said Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader.

"Through the media, we learned that Turkey has supported Pakistan. Turkey's apple trade in India is worth around Rs1,200-1,400 crores, and there are 2-3 other fruits also imported. Since Turkey supported Pakistan, we have decided to sever all business ties with them. We don't want any country benefiting from trade with India and then using it against us. We are now boycotting all imported fruits from Turkey and will not engage in any business with them," stated Noor Mohammed, another fruit vendor.

Meanwhile, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) strongly condemned Turkey's growing military alliance with Pakistan and called for immediate economic sanctions, suspension of flights, and a nationwide boycott of tourism and Turkish goods, according to an official release by Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

The manch said that despite being a NATO member and a purportedly secular republic, Turkey has aligned itself with radical Islamist regimes and military establishments hostile to India's sovereignty. Over recent years, Turkey's strategic defence partnership with Pakistan has intensified alarmingly. It now supplies Pakistan's armed forces with significant military hardware, technical platforms, and training, the release further mentioned.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch denounced this alliance, stating it directly endangers India's national security. This defence cooperation is not merely transactional--it is ideological and destabilises South Asia, emboldening Pakistan's military adventurism.

According to the manch, "Turkey seems to have forgotten India's timely humanitarian aid during its times of crisis. In February 2023, following a devastating earthquake, India was among the first to launch "Operation Dost," sending over 100 tons of relief materials, NDRF teams, military medical units, field hospitals, and essential supplies. India stood by Turkey not just as a trade partner but as a responsible global power upholding the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. At multilateral forums like the G20 and UN, India consistently supported inclusive engagement with Turkey, including discussions on energy security and counter-terrorism."

Swadeshi Jagran Manch reiterated that the people of India should boycott nations aiding Pakistan in enhancing its offensive capabilities. Our trade, investment, and diplomacy must be guided by the principle of "Nation First."

SJM appealed to patriotic Indian citizens to boycott Turkish products, travel, and cultural exports as a symbol of solidarity with our soldiers and national interest. Let us choose self-reliance over strategic dependency on countries that empower our adversaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)