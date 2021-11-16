New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in October 2021 are estimated to be USD 56.51 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 35.16per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 29.13per cent over October 2019, as per the Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The Overall imports in October 2021 are estimated to be USD 68.09Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 57.32 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 40.82 per cent over October 2019, informed the Ministry.

Whereas, India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-October 2021 are estimated to be USD 369.39Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 39.83 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 19.97 per cent over April-October 2019. Overall imports in April-October 2021 are estimated to be USD 409.30 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 63.64 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 13.57 per cent over April-October 2019," reads the official statement.

Taking merchandise and services together, overall trade balance for October 2021 is estimated at USD (-) 11.58Billion as compared to USD (-) 1.47Billion in October 2020, a decline of (-) 685.57per cent. In comparison to October 2019(USD (-) 4.59Billion), trade balance in October 2021 exhibited a negative growth of(-) 152.36per cent, informs the official statement. (ANI)

