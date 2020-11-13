New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 265.09 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 14.53 per cent over the same period last year.

The trade deficit for October 2020 was estimated at USD 8.71billion as against the deficit of USD 11.75 billion in October 2019, which is a decline of 25.86 per cent.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

Commerce ministry said in a release on Friday that the overall imports in April-October 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 248.58 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 31.89 per cent over the same period last year.

Exports in October 2020 were USD 24.89 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of - 5.12 per cent.

Also Read | Bihar Congress Legislature Party Asks Interim President Sonia Gandhi to Elect New Leader.

In rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,82,845.95 crore in October 2020, as compared to Rs 1,86,358.06 crore in October 2019, registering a negative growth of - 1.88 per cent.

Imports in October 2020 were USD 33.61 billion, which is a decline of - 11.53 per cent in dollar terms and - 8.52 per cent in rupee terms over imports of USD 37.99 billion in October 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)