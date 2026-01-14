New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that India's diverse traditional breeds of cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are an invaluable asset, and preserving and registering them is extremely important.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at PUSA here, Chouhan lauded efforts to register more indigenous breeds.

"I am pleased to say that India's diverse traditional breeds (of cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep) that we possess are invaluable assets, and preserving them, protecting them, and registering them--these two things are extremely important... So far, 246 such different breeds have been identified. Today, registration of 16 breeds has been done... I believe this is a major achievement," he said.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said the country's indigenous breeds are not limited to producing milk or to agriculture, but also reflect the traditions of the country.

He said scientists of NDRI and ICAR besides farmer brothers and sisters and livestock keepers are playing a significant role in preserving this invaluable heritage.

As per 20th Livestock Census, 2019, country has 193.46 million cattle population and out of this 142.11 million are indigenous and nondescript cattle, which is 73.45% of the total cattle population in the country.

In order to supplement the efforts made by the States and Union Territories, to conserve, promote and increase the population of indigenous bovine breeds, the Centre is implementing Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) for development and conservation of indigenous breeds, genetic upgradation of bovine population and enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines. All indigenous bovine breeds as recognised by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources are covered under the scheme. (ANI)

