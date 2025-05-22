Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat visited Solar Industries in Nagpur on Thursday. Solar Industries is a leading indigenous defence manufacturing company contributing to India's self-reliance in defence production.

During his visit, Dr Kamat reviewed the manufacturing processes of various defence products being developed by Solar Industries. In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Dr Kamat emphasised the growing role of private industry in strengthening India's defence capabilities.

"The private sector is playing a crucial role in the defence sector. To achieve the goals of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and to enhance our combat strength, it is essential to promote indigenous defence manufacturing," Kamat said.

Referring to the recent conflict with Pakistan, Dr Kamat expressed satisfaction over the performance of DRDO-developed weapons systems, which were reportedly deployed during the operations.

"Based on media reports and feedback from the armed forces, I am satisfied with the performance of our systems. However, we must also learn lessons from this conflict to improve our systems further and introduce newer technologies to meet the emerging challenges of modern warfare," he noted.

Dr Kamat added that DRDO is currently working on several advanced systems, including missiles, air-based weapons, naval systems, and various sensors, particularly those designed for drone detection and neutralisation.

"I am confident these systems will be inducted into service within six months to one year. They will significantly enhance the capabilities of our armed forces to fight future wars," he said.

He also mentioned upcoming projects like the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPA-TGM), the Vertically Launched--Short-Range Surface-To-Air Missile (VLR-SAM), heavy-weight torpedoes, precision-guided munitions, and a range of advanced land and sea mines, which are in advanced stages of development or trials.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman, Solar Industries India Ltd, spoke on the role of solar industries and told ANI, "The war pattern is changing if we look at Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Ukraine. Recently, we manufactured five types of Nagastra (drones). Nagastra-1 was used (in the India-Pakistan conflict). Three variants of Nagastra-1, which are Nagastra-2 and Nagastra-3, are in the trial phase. I believe it will play a significant role in the current conflict... All the variants of Pinaka have been tested... Pinaka weapon, which is indigenous, is a game changer and cost-effective... In the coming time, we will contribute whatever we can to the nation. Whenever we have been called upon to fulfil a need, we are ready to invest even if we do not have any assurances." (ANI)

