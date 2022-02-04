New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) InterGlobe Aviation on Friday announced the appointment of its Co-founder Rahul Bhatia as the company's Managing Director with immediate effect.

The company is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Bhatia is the Co-founder and Promoter of InterGlobe Aviation.

The board of directors, during its meeting on Friday, unanimously approved the appointment of Bhatia as the managing director with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the shareholders, according to a statement.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple Arrested in Thane by Anti-Evasion Wing for GST Evasion of Rs 12 Crore.

Bhatia said his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline's presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

IndiGo Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran said the move will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the management team, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)