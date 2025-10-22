Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): IndiGo flight 6E-6961 enroute to Srinagar from Kolkata made a priority emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi following fuel issues, the airport authority said.

A total of 166 passengers, along with the crew members, were on board the flight. Following the landing, all of them were escorted safely to the arrival area.

Also Read | Jaguar Cyberattack the UK’s Most Expensive to Date: Study.

"Kolkata to Srinagar IndiGo 6E6961 flight made a priority landing in Varanasi following fuel issues. The flight has 166 passengers," Airport Authority said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Gang Posing as Police Informers Gang-Rape Woman from West Bengal, Assault Her Son and Others; 3 Arrested, Manhunt Launched for 2 Others.

On October 19, a Saudia Airlines flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to a medical emergency.

A passenger onboard the flight fell unconscious, prompting the diversion. The aircraft safely landed in Thiruvananthapuram, and the passenger, an Indonesian national, was shifted to Ananthapuri Hospital for medical attention, officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)