New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): An IndiGo flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi returned to Cochin International Airport on Saturday after a technical issue was detected mid-air, according to an airline spokesperson.

All passengers and crew members landed safely at Cochin International Airport. An alternative aircraft was promptly arranged for customers to complete the journey.

Airline in its statement said, "A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged for customers to complete the journey."

An IndiGo Spokesperson said that the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance and passengers should check before resuming operations.

All passengers were safely disembarked, and IndiGo arranged for an alternative aircraft to operate the service.

The airline did not disclose specific details of the technical problem, but emphasised that safety protocols were followed at every step.

Earlier on September 3, a passenger on IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight was handed over to the security for "unruly behaviour" after he was found to be "misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers".

The airline said in a statement that a formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities about the incident.

"We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on September 1, 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities," a IndiGo Spokesperson said in a statement.

It said IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew. (ANI)

