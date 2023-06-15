Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): An IndiGo aircraft was grounded after encountering a tail strike during its landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday, officials said.

This incident marks the second occurrence of tail strikes reported on IndiGo flights within a span of three days. No injuries were reported in both incidents.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 189 Children Rescued From Bangle Manufacturing Unit in the State.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline stated.

IndiGo has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter. Recently another flight from Kolkata to Delhi experienced a similar tail strike while landing in Delhi.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Mob Burns Down House of Chamba Murder Accused Musafir Hussain; Section 144 Imposed.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)