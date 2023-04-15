New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

Also Read | West Bengal: Couple Die by Suicide in West Midnapore, Leaves 'Wish List' for Pet Dog.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA May Be Hiked By 4% For Central Government Employees, Pensioners in July 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)