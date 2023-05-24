New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) An IndiGo plane from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday and did a go-around before making a safe landing short while later, according to the airline.

Generally, strong tailwinds could make landing unstable for an aircraft.

Also Read | Mumbai To Face Water Cut? City Needs Water as Only 19.5% Left in Dams, BMC Writes Letter To Maharashtra Government for Additional Supply.

As per reports, the aircraft was almost close to landing but took off again and later landed safely.

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 6056 operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds at landing at Ahmedabad airport.

Also Read | Parliament Building Inauguration: 'Good To See It Built, but Idea Was Mooted When PV Narasimha Rao Was Prime Minister,' Says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"Keeping the passengers' safety in mind, the Captain performed a go-around and the aircraft landed safely a short while later at Ahmedabad. A passenger announcement was also made by the captain to keep all passengers informed," it said.

Details about the number of passengers were not available.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)