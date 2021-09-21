Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday filed a police complaint against nine workers and terminated them for dumping Ganesha idols in a pond in an objectionable manner.

A video went viral on the internet, in which the municipal workers were seen throwing Ganesha idols in a pond at Jawahar Tekri.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

Speaking to ANI, the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said, "I have terminated the services of nine employees and suspended two officers, Brijmohan Bhagoria and Shailesh Patodi, who were involved in the incident. Both the officers are equally responsible for it because they were negligent in their duties. We also filed a police complaint against nice workers who are terminated."

She further informed that the municipal corporation had already set up stalls in all the wards to collect the idols for immersion in Indore. "On Monday, these employees arrived at the pool located in Jawahar Tekri and started dumping the idols in an objectionable manner," she added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Couple Blessed With Twin Daughters on the Same Day They Lost Twin Daughters in Godavari Boat Mishap.

According to her, the corporation took the responsibility for the immersion, however, the workers hurt the religious sentiments of people.

Condemning this incident, Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh ordered the municipal corporation to take strict action against the workers and officers involved in the matter.

"An FIR has also been filed against the nine workers and two officers at the Chandan Nagar Police Station," Pal said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)