Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Indore District court has taken suo moto cognisance of the growing menace of Chinese 'manjha' ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival after throat slit incidents reported in the district.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Advocate Akash Sharma stated, "The Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue of Chinese 'manjha' and appointed an amicus curiae. Following this, we filed an application in court, as the Makar Sankranti festival is approaching, during which kite flying takes place and Chinese 'manjha' is widely used, leading to numerous accidents...."

Advocate Akash Sharma further stated that the court ordered the Indore Commissioner of Police and the Collector to oversee the sale, purchase, manufacture, and storage of Chinese kite string and to conduct awareness campaigns.

"In its decision on that application, the court ordered the Indore Commissioner of Police and the Collector to monitor the sale, purchase, manufacture, and storage of Chinese kite string. Directions were also given to conduct awareness campaigns in social and print media... And if necessary, to register criminal cases too, wherever necessary..." he said.

Advocate Sharma also recalled an incident that occurred on January 7 with a colleague, Advocate Kavita, where she was riding her two-wheeler with her daughter when the incident happened.

She sustained significant injuries to her neck. She was taken to the hospital on time by people nearby. Otherwise, the consequences could have been much worse, he said.

Meanwhile, the throat slit incidents were reported on Sunday from different parts of the city, prompting the police administration to go on alert mode ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.

Additionally, the Indore police have announced rewards for information on Chinese kite string sales, and informers will be honoured with cash payments. Continuous public announcements are also being made to prevent the use of Chinese kite string, he added.

Recently, a 45-year-old man died after a kite string slit his throat while he was riding his bike in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the SHO of Tilak Nagar Police Station, Manish Lodha, the deceased has been identified as Raghuveer Dhakar, and the incident occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk.

"We received information that a bike rider has died after his throat was slit by a kite string. We immediately came to the hospital upon receiving this information. The name given is Raghuveer Dhakar, who is 45 years old... The incident is reported to have occurred between Khajrana Chowk and Bengali Chowk..." Lodha said. (ANI)

