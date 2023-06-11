Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A man has been arrested in Indore for allegedly raping his four-year-old daughter, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the area under Aerodrome police station of Indore. The arrest has been made after the girl's mother filed a complaint against her husband.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint at Aerodrome police station against her husband. The woman has said in her complaint that she was having a dispute with her husband due to which she lives in her maternal house.

On June 6, when the woman had gone out of her home for some work, her husband reached there and took her four-year-old daughter away. Later, the girl was recovered with the help of the police.

After two days, the woman got to know that her daughter got raped by her own husband, the complaint said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra said, "A woman has filed a complaint against her husband for raping her daughter. Following the complaint, we registered FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and arrested and further investigations are underway." (ANI)

