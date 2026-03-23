Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district received a bomb threat email on Monday morning, prompting the police and bomb disposal squad to conduct a search at the site, an official said. No suspicious object was found after the search, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Krishna Lalchandani said that the email was received between 10 and 11 AM, claiming that the RTO office would be blown up using 15 cyanide gas bombs. Following the alert, a thorough search operation was carried out, but no suspicious object was found at the site.

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"RTO office in Indore received a threat email, claiming that the office would be blown up using 15 cyanide gas bombs. Upon receiving the information about the matter, the Tejaji Nagar police and bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area, but nothing suspicious was found there. Similar threat emails have been reported in other locations as well, which suggests that basically the mail was sent to various locations in a planned manner. The email was received today around 10-11 AM," Lalchandani told ANI.

The officer further said that some threat emails were received in the past as well around four to five months ago. Nonetheless, it couldn't be ascertained whether the sender behind the latest email is the same as in the previous incidents.

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He added, "But threat mails have been sent to various cities similar to the threat mail received in Indore this morning. We have not received any suspicious items from the spot. Officials from the RTO office have been called, and further action will be taken based on their complaint." (ANI)

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