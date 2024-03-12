New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India's industrial production grew 3.8 per cent in January 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 5.8 per cent in January 2023.

"India's Index of Industrial Production grows by 3.8 per cent in January 2024," an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.2 per cent in January 2024, down from 4.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

In January this year, mining production rose 5.9 per cent, and power output increased 5.6 per cent.

The IIP grew 5.9 per cent during April 2023 to January 2024 compared to a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

