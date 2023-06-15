Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) An infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir leading to the seizure of a large consignment of arms and ammunition, the army said on Thursday.

Officials said the seizure, including steel core bullets and Pakistan-made medicines, was made during a search operation in Krishnaghati sector early Thursday.

“In a joint operation, alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishnaghati sector on the intervening night of June 14 and 15,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

In the operation, he said one weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were seized. The recovered items include one AK-74 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing and medicines.

“By this swift action another infiltration bid has been foiled, which had the potential to disturb peace in Poonch district,” Lt Col Anand said.

The officials said army troops opened fire after picking up the movement of suspected terrorists attempting to sneak into this side from across the border late Wednesday night.

However, the terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness, leaving behind the consignment of arms and ammunition.

The operation in the area was still continuing when the last reports were received, the officials said.

Separately, police assisted by the army also launched a cordon and search operation in Makhyala and Bainch villages following reports of suspicious movement.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, officials said.

