Ghaziabad, June 15: The family members of a 33-year-old man, who allegedly died in police custody, have filed a complaint against a constable, officials said on Thursday. The family members of the deceased identified as Mohammad Dilshad have alleged that the victim was called to a police outpost by the constable, where he was beaten mercilessly, leading to his death - a charge denied by police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agarwal said a probe is underway. Meanwhile, constable Neeraj Rathi has been suspended to ensure a fair investigation. An FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been filed against him. According to the deceased's family, Rathi had called Dilshad to the police outpost, following which he died. UP Police Save Life of Man by Tracking Suicide Note From His Instagram Post.

DCP said Dilshad died when he was being taken in a private car to the Vijaynagar Police Station from Abhay Khand-3 police outpost of Indirapuram on Monday for interrogation in connection with a case of molestation. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by the girl's family members against Dilshad, he added. ‘Where Is Your Home? Where Do You Want To Go?’: UP Police Constable on Allahabad High Court Judge’s Escort Duty Suspended for Asking Questions.

According to police, at National Highway 9, Dilshad peeped out from the window to spit when he was hit by a speeding truck coming from the wrong side due to which he sustained severe injury and died. The DCP said police arrested the truck driver Hukum Singh and seized his vehicle canter on the spot.

Dilshad, who worked as a dry cleaner, was on good terms with the cops as he used to dry-clean their uniforms as well, Agarwal said, refuting the allegations levelled by the deceased's family.

The victim's family members, however, have alleged that the cops has beaten him brutally due to which he died and to hide their misdeed, the police have concocted a false story of an accident.

Dilshad's brother Naushad who filed the FIR has alleged that constable Neeraj Rathi had called him to bring his uniform to the police outpost, saying that he also received his brother's call from there and he heard him screaming when he reached the spot. The victim's brother has alleged that the cops also hurled abuses at him and threatened to kill Dilshad before shunting him out.

When he returned to the police outpost with his family, they were told that Dilshad has been taken to Vijaynagar Police Station and after a long wait they were told that he had died in a road accident. The family members sat on a 'dharna' and blocked a road before the FIR was lodged.

