Tezpur (Assam), Apr 15 (PTI) Banking on the developmental works done in the last 10 years, the BJP is looking for a third successive term in Arunachal Pradesh when it goes to the polls later this week, the party's in-charge for the state Ashok Singhal said.

In an interview to PTI, he claimed that the infrastructure developed in the state was better than anywhere else in the country.

"Development work has taken place in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 10 years. The care with which PM Narendra Modi looks after the Northeast, the people have understood that this is the only party that will look after their interest," Singhal said.

"People have lost faith in all parties other than BJP, and that is why we won 10 seats uncontested," he added.

Singhal, who is also a minister in the Assam government, said the BJP was aiming for a strike rate of 90 per cent in the elections, expecting to win nothing less than 55 of the 60 assembly seats.

He also exuded confidence about bagging the two Lok Sabha seats in the state by a bigger margin.

The BJP's manifesto for the Arunachal Pradesh elections was focussed on three core issues -- promoting economic activities that include exploring tourism potential and value-addition to natural resources found in the state, developing education and healthcare infrastructure, and empowering the poorest of the poor people, he said.

Singhal claimed that the infrastructure developed in Arunachal Pradesh is better than any other state of the country, with four-lane roads, integrated and interlinked districts, and border highways also being sanctioned.

He said the work done by the government in the last 10 years was visible to the people and that was why they believe that whatever the BJP promises, it delivers.

The people's trust in the BJP was seen when more than 1 lakh people attended a rally addressed by PM Modi in Itanagar recently, he asserted.

"We were expecting a crowd of 50,000-55,000, but the turnout was more than 1 lakh. People of Itanagar came to the rally on their own. This happens when there is tremendous goodwill, respect and support," Singhal said.

Asked if the border row with China was an election issue in the state, he claimed, "China is an external issue. It has nothing to do with the election process of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Ministry of External Affairs is well equipped to deal with this issue."

Singhal said, "Congress used to view Arunachal Pradesh as the last point (of India). But PM Modi called its village as the first village of the country and decided to build the best of infrastructure."

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border village of Kibithoo last year, he said that it showed the BJP-led government's commitment to the people.

Arunachal Pradesh will vote for its 50 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies in simultaneous polls on April 19.

