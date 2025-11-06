Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday presided over the concluding ceremony of the International Renuka Ji Fair at Renuka in Sirmaur district and lauded the initiative of organising daily Aarti at Devghat on the sacred Renuka Lake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the tradition of daily Aarti must continue to preserve the rich cultural and spiritual heritage for future generations. "The devotion with which people visit this holy place is deeply inspiring. May Lord Parshuram continue to bless this unwavering faith," he said.

He praised the district administration and the Renuka Development Board for introducing this new tradition and urged local ashram residents to perform the Aarti regularly. He also called upon the people to protect their cultural heritage and appreciated the immense contribution of the people of Sirmaur in the nation's defence.

"This fair, which is the confluence of faith and devotion, holds a special place in the hearts of the people across the country," he added.

The Governor appealed for collective efforts by the government and society to enhance the beauty of Renuka Ji and maintain its sanctity. He urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs and contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free society. "Let us take a pledge to keep our villages safe and free from the menace of drugs," he said.

He said that culture is the greatest heritage, and by following and preserving it, society can truly prosper. The Governor described Renuka as one of the most beautiful pilgrimage sites in Himachal Pradesh, adding that the age-old tradition of the meeting of Lord Parshuram Ji and Mata Renuka Ji continues to attract devotees with great enthusiasm.

Shukla said fairs and festivals have, for generations, played a vital role in promoting India's cultural identity. "As society advances towards progress and prosperity, it is equally important to remain rooted in our moral and cultural values," he emphasised.

The Governor said the Renuka Ji Fair symbolises the devotion of Lord Parshuram Ji towards his mother, Goddess Renuka Ji, and upholds the eternal values of Indian society. He congratulated all those associated with the successful organisation of the fair and said that Goddess Renuka Ji holds immense religious significance, drawing devotees from all over India.

On the occasion, the Governor performed pooja at the temples of Lord Parshuram Ji and Mata Renuka Ji and participated in the traditional Dev Vidai procession. He also visited exhibition stalls set up by various government departments, self-help groups, and non-government organisations and took a keen interest in the exhibits. He encouraged self-help groups to continue their efforts towards self-reliance and women's empowerment.

Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and Chairman of the Shree Renuka Ji Development Board, Vinay Kumar, welcomed and honoured the Governor, expressing gratitude for gracing the occasion. He informed that this year, the Renuka Ji Fair was celebrated as a Green Fair, emphasising environmental conservation.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma proposed a vote of thanks. Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, Secretary to the Governor CP Verma, Superintendent of Police Nishchint Negi, office bearers of the Renuka Development Board, senior officers of the district administration, and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented. The Governor distributed prizes for the best departmental exhibitions. The Industry Department bagged the first prize, followed by the Horticulture Department in second place and the Agriculture Department in third.

Earlier in the morning, the Governor was accorded a warm welcome at Maina Helipad by Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Smt. Priyanka Verma, Superintendent of Police, Nishchint Negi, and other senior district administration officers. (ANI)

