New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, on her passage to home base in India, called at Souda Bay, Greece, Aug 19-22, 2025.

The ship's crew engaged with the Hellenic Navy and NATO functionaries during the port call. This included the Commanding Officer's call on Commodore Dionysios Mantadakis, Base Commander of Souda Bay Naval Base, Captain Kouplakis Iliias, Head of the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operation Training Centre (NMIOTC), and Captain Stephen Steacy, Commanding Officer of the Naval Support Activity of the US Navy on 19 August 2025.

Also Read | Anil Ambani Raided by CBI: After ED Action, CBI Raids Mumbai Premises of RCOM Director in INR 2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case.

The discussions during the meetings focused on operational matters and maritime cooperation. A cross-deck visit for the crew of INS Tamal was conducted onboard the multi-role amphibious assault unit ITS Trieste, a Landing Helicopter Dock, of the Italian Navy, at Souda Bay.

India's Ambassador to Greece, Rudrendra Tandon, visited the ship on 20 August 2025 and interacted with the crew. During the ship's port call, the crew visited the Souda Naval Base and Armament facility, the NMIOTC and the local maritime museum. The ship's crew also paid homage at the World War II cemetery in Crete.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Case: 'Masked Man' Identified As CS Chinnaiah Aka Chenna, Who Alleged Mass Rapes and Burials in Temple Town, Arrested for 'Misleading' Authorities.

INS Tamal sailed out of Souda Bay on 22 August 2025. He participated in a Passage Exercise with the HS Ritsos, a Roussen-class patrol boat of the Hellenic Navy, aimed at validation of interoperability between the Navies.

The port call by INS Tamal reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Greece and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It has also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and pursue further opportunities for joint engagement.

The ship, enroute to her home base in India, will be visiting ports in friendly foreign countries in Asia, furthering maritime diplomacy and strengthening bilateral ties across the spectrum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)