New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): INS Tir, the lead ship of the First Training Squadron (1TS), participated in Exercise Cutlass Express 24 (CE-24) held at Port Victoria, Seychelles, from February 26 to March 8.

The exercise was inaugurated by the President of the Seychelles in the presence of dignitaries from India, the USA and African countries. As part of Cutlass Express, the Indian Navy actively engaged with participants from 16 friendly foreign countries.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Kidnaps 7-Year-Old Girl Demanding Her Father to Repay Rs 5,000 Dues in Ghaziabad, Held.

The training was conducted on theoretical and practical aspects of maritime interdiction operations, visit board search and seizure procedures and diving operations.

During the sea phase, the ship's VBSS team boarded the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) ship LE Vigilant and demonstrated procedures for boarding operations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Rail Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore on March 12, Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains.

Indian divers, along with US and Seychelles divers, undertook joint diving operations after a rigorous training week. The ship hosted R Adm Calvin M Foster, Deputy Commander of the US Navy 6th Fleet, who shared his views on the importance of maritime cooperation and shared commitment in the region, appreciating the crucial role played by the Indian Navy.

The exercise culminated at a closing ceremony held at the Seychelles Defense Academy, Ile Perseverance, on March 24. The Indian Navy has been participating in the exercise since 2019.

Earlier, INS Tir undertook joint EEZ surveillance with the Seychelles Coast Guard from March 1-3. During the ship's stay in the Seychelles, as part of the long-range training deployment, professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and friendly sports fixtures were held with the Seychelles Defense Forces.

The Indian Naval band performed at the National Museum, Port Victoria and enthralled a huge crowd. Further, a philanthropic activity was also undertaken wherein provisions and stores were donated for the elderly.

During the port call, Senior Officer, First Training Squadron, Capt Anshul Kishore, paid courtesy calls on Designated Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Brig Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces--Seychelles Defence Force and Shri Kartik Pande, High Commissioner of India to the Seychelles. As a goodwill gesture and show of cooperation, the ship handed over spares for SCG ships and aircraft towards capacity building.

The extant deployment of INS Tir at Seychelles and participation in Exercise Cutlass Express underscore close ties between the Indian Navy and the regional Navies towards joint training fostering interoperability and building bridges of friendship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)