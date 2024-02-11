Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that he has instructed the officials of the state power department to install individual prepaid electric metres in every government quarter to ensure no subsidised power is enjoyed by the ministers.

"During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

"Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid metres in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidised power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees," CM Biswa added in his post.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is set to present the state budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 12.

Last year, Neog presented a budget with an aggregate expenditure estimated at Rs 3.21 lakh crore for the year.

The 'Budget Session' of the Assam Assembly commenced on February 5. (ANI)

