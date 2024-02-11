New Delhi, February 11: In the run-up to the crucial floor test scheduled for February 12, the JD(U) has strategically asked all its MLAs to stay in Patna for the next 48 hours. This move follows allegations by the JD(U) that the RJD is trying to sway ruling coalition MLAs. JD(U) minister Shrawan Kumar expressed confidence in the party’s ability to pass the floor test and dismissed the idea of any MLA leaving Nitish Kumar to join the RJD.

Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, from the RJD, has refused to resign despite a no-confidence motion against him and plans to conduct the Assembly proceedings on February 12 as per the rules. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who recently left the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan to form a government with BJP support, is set to face the trust vote. JDU Will Lose All Seats From Bihar in Lok Sabha Polls: Arvind Kejriwal on Nitish Kumar’s Volte-Face to NDA.

In other news, most Rashtriya Lok Dal MLAs will be visiting Ayodhya on February 11, following an invitation from the Uttar Pradesh government for Lord Ram’s darshan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 7,500 crore in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh. He will also disburse monthly instalments of Aahar Anudan under the Aahar Anudan Yojna to about two lakh women beneficiaries. US Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels in Red Sea, Destroys Four Explosive Drone Boats and Missile Launchers.

As the threat in the Red Sea from Iran-backed Houthi rebels continues to disrupt global maritime trade amid China’s assertiveness, countries in the Indian Ocean region met in Perth, Australia, emphasizing the importance of stability and sustainability in the ocean zone. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the significance of these concepts at the seventh Indian Ocean Conference.

