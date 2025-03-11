Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Under fire from various Sikh organisations which alleged religious rituals and traditions were not followed when Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj assumed the charge of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday said the installation ceremony was held briefly to avoid any conflict.

Various Nihang bodies on Monday raised questions over the installation of Gargaj as the Jathedar at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, claiming that the religious rituals, traditions and 'maryada' (tenets) were not followed when he assumed the charge.

Giani Raghbir Singh, who had been removed as the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, on Tuesday alleged that Sikh 'maryada' was flouted during the installation of Gargaj as the Jathedar and the appointment was made in a "secretive manner".

The SGPC manager and the secretary bestowed the 'dastar' (turban) and 'siropa' (robe of honour) on Gargaj, he alleged while speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Tuesday.

While pointing towards the rituals and traditions which are followed during the installation ceremony of a jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh said the first 'dastar' is placed by the 'head granthi' of the Golden Temple, followed by the representatives of other Takhts, SGPC, the Khalsa Diwan and representatives of various Sikh and Nihang bodies.

Singh further said special invitations are also sent to the Sikh organisations, Nihang bodies, Singh Sabhas and other organisations for the installation ceremony.

Singh, who is the 'head granthi' of the Golden Temple, was not present during the installation ceremony at the Takht Kesgarh Sahib on Monday.

Amid an ongoing row over the removal of two jathedars by the SGPC, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday assumed charge as the Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district and Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

The installation ceremony was held in the early hours of Monday instead of the scheduled timing of 10 am, apparently in the wake of threats by various Nihang bodies to scuttle the event.

Nihang groups opposed the installation of the new jathedar (head priest), saying the 'Khalsa Panth' will never accept him.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Tuesday said a "misleading propaganda" was being made about the appointment of the newly appointed Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and officiating Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Gargaj.

He said in view of the current Panthic situation, the appointment of the Jathedar was held in a brief manner to avoid any conflict between the community members.

He said the SGPC respects Sikh organisations and does not want any conflict to arise among Sikhs.

He said the ceremony for the appointment of Gargaj was held on March 10 but due to opposition from some Nihang Singh organisations and reports of a deteriorating atmosphere from the administration, this ceremony was held in a brief manner.

He said Gargaj had reached Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib at the 'Amrit Vela' (early hours) following which 'ardas' (Sikh prayer) was offered by Giani Joginder Singh, 'head granthi' of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib.

He was then given a turban by the 'Panj Piaras' (five beloved ones) of the Takht. After this, Gargaj went into the sanctum sanctorum of the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to pay obeisance and joined the first Ardas in the morning.

At this time, a large number of Sikh devotees were also present at the Takht.

He said it was completely wrong that when Gargaj assumed the charge at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the 'Shastars' (weapons) were not in place.

The historical weapons had been kept after the morning service and presented, he said in a statement.

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Kesgarh in Anandpur Sahib are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.

The SGPC on March 7 appointed Gargaj as the Jathedar (head priest) of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

The appointment was made after the SGPC removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as the jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

The decision of the SGPC executive committee to remove the two jathedars drew condemnation from various Sikh, Akali and other political leaders, including senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and a few of his party colleagues.

