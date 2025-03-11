Jamshedpur, March 11: A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday, having lost all money in the share market, police said. Sanjeev Kumar used to work as an online tutor and also used to invest money in the capital markets, they said. Due to the volatility prevailing in the markets over the past few days, he lost all of his investments, they added. Jharkhand Shocker: IIT-ISM Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Aqua Marine Hostel bathroom in Dhanbad Campus.

In the morning, when he did not respond after repeated knocks on the door, his family members broke into his room and found his body hanging from the ceiling. He was immediately taken to the MGM Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination after a case of unnatural death was registered, they said. Kumar, a resident of Neem Road in the Sidgora police station area, was the youngest of three siblings. IIT Delhi Student Under Psychiatric Treatment Found Dead in Hostel Room, No Suicide Note Recovered.

He has an elder brother and a sister. His family told the police that he had invested a huge amount of money in the share market, and went into depression after share prices started falling a few days back, an officer said. An investigation was started to ascertain how much money he had invested, and how much he lost, he said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.