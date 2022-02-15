Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Animal husbandry, a branch of agriculture, has become a luring business in Jammu and Kashmir because of its profit-generating capacity and low investments.

With an aim to promote the establishment of sheep and goat units in the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched Integrated Sheep Development Scheme in 2020. A budget of about Rs 10 crore was also sanctioned for the scheme.

The people of Chhapar village in Udhampur's Jaganoo block have already started availing the benefits of the scheme and are reaping huge profits.

Speaking to ANI, one of the beneficiaries said, "Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department provided us with 10 goats and 10 we already had. We are reaping huge profits through it and today we have around 60-70 goats. Every year, we are able to sell ghee of around 2-2.5 lakh. The department has also provided us with ewes and even lambs. We are very happy to do this work."

The village people are procuring sheep and goats under this scheme, which is also in line with PM Modi's mission of doubling farmers' income.

"There are around six units of sheep and goats in Jaganoo block under the scheme. Earlier, people here had to migrate to cities for employment but now with the help of government schemes, they are reaping huge benefits. Firstly, it has reduced migration, and secondly, it has increased the inclination of people towards the livestock sector," said Dr Vikrant Raina, the veterinary assistant at Animal Husbandry Department of Udhampur's block Jaganoo.

Raina further said that the scheme is contributing towards achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income as it augments the income of farmers that they generate by practicing agriculture.

"We also provide breeders with timely help by way of dosing, deworming, and dipping of livestock. We also vaccinate the livestock against various diseases on a timely basis. If any problem arises or there is a disease outbreak, we provide breeders with all the help so that they face minimal loss and can generate maximum income which will further help them to expand their business," he added.

Even after having enormous potential and a conducive environment for sheep and goat farming, Jammu and Kashmir was still facing a significant gap between demand and supply of mutton.

However, with the introduction of the Integrated Sheep Development Scheme, mutton production has increased by around 12 lakh kgs and has also proved to be a life-changing scheme for breeders, as now they are getting superior quality breeds that produce enough wool and mutton, Raina said.

Integrated Sheep Development Scheme is an innovative initiative of the government meant to supplement and complement the existing and the new schemes of the Union Territory as well as the Centre that promote animal husbandry. Under the scheme, a total of 25 sheep or 10 goats are provided to the beneficiaries free of cost.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir's Sheep Husbandry Department, by the end of March 2022, 921 sheep and goat units will be established under the scheme, providing direct employment to 5,954 people in the territory.

And then from the third year of establishment, the Animal and Sheep Husbandry department retrieves five or two female sheep or female goats from each beneficiary for the next five years till the livestock is fully retrieved. (ANI)

