Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Jaisalmer was the hottest place in Rajasthan on Tuesday, recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperatures are likely to fall by three to four degrees from May 2, when the state would be lashed by rains.

The maximum temperature in Phalodi was 45.8 degrees, the second-hottest place in the state, followed by Barmer at 45.7 degrees, Bikaner-Ganganagar at 44.2 degrees, Jodhpur at 44 degrees and Churu at 43.3 degrees.

The highest minimum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Phalodi.

Due to the activation of a new western disturbance on May 1, there is a strong possibility of light rain with intense thunderstorms and strong gusty winds in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions in the afternoon and on May 2, an official said.

He said the thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in parts of the state till May 7.

