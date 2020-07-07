New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) under Ministry of AYUSH and ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR) under Department of Agricultural Research and Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs).

The purpose of this MoU to conserve the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Genetic Resources (MAPGRs) at designated space of ICAR-NBPGR in long-term storage module (as per availability) in the National Gene bank and or at Regional Station for medium-term storage module and acquire hands-on training on plant germplasm conservation techniques to the working group of NMPB.

Both NMPB and ICAR-NBPGR are committed to serve the National interests through conservation of germplasm on long-term basis, safely and cost-effectively for present and future generations to ensure the social and economic security.

"The authorized institute NMPB and the ICAR-NBPGR on behalf of the ICAR would develop detailed modalities for seed storage of MAPGRs and submit a periodic progress report to their respective organisations," Ministry of AYUSH said.

"The conservation of plant genetic resources is an integral part of biodiversity conservation. The purpose of conservation is to make sustainable development by protecting and using natural resources in ways that do not diminish the variety of genes and species or destroy important habitats and ecosystems," it said. (ANI)

