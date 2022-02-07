New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The government has disbursed interest subsidy of Rs 41,415 crore to 17.68 lakh beneficiaries so far under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The PMAY (Urban), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure "housing for all by 2022" by providing financial assistance to beneficiaries.

In a written reply, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said subsidy of Rs 5,320 crore has been disbursed so far under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) in the current financial year.

"During FY 2021-22, an amount of Rs 8,000.00 crore (including Rs 1,000.00 crore for CLSS component) was allocated for PMAY-U in Budget Estimates (BE) which has now been enhanced to Rs 27,000.00 crore (including Rs 12,000.00 crore for CLSS component) at Revised Estimates (RE) stage in consultation with Ministry of Finance," Puri said.

The minister said the HUA ministry supplements the efforts of states and Union Territories for providing houses to eligible urban beneficiaries of the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) launched in June 2015 aims at giving central assistance to states, UTs and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for providing houses to all eligible families and beneficiaries in urban areas of the country within scheme period up to March 31, 2022.

Replying to another question about Smart Cities Mission, he said the government has spent Rs 3,013.73 crore on slum redevelopment projects so far under the SCM.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, projects, including those related to slum re-development, are proposed and implemented by cities in accordance with their Smart City Plans (SCPs).

