Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said the workers' protest across Gautam Buddha Nagar remained largely peaceful, with only two of the 83 sites turning violent, as a high-level government committee announced an interim wage hike and the formation of a wage board to address workers' concerns.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Singh said, "Today, there was peace everywhere and in all sectors. A high-level committee sent by the government has made some announcements. A high-level government committee made certain announcements, including an interim pay hike for workers, and considering their conditions, a wage board has been formed to recommend to the government. We are very sympathetic to the workers' plight and condition. Only two out of 83 protest sites turned violent. I appeal to all the workers to return to work peacefully."

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Meanwhile, Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam has issued a stern warning to outsourcing agencies against unruly behaviour while highlighting the recent state-approved wage hike for workers.

"If an outsourcing agency or its workers engage in unruly behaviour, the agency itself will be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its license will also be initiated. Directives have been issued to all workers, industrial units, and outsourcing agencies to maintain peace within the district," she said.

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Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the wage hike approved for various categories of workers, raising their pay to a range of Rs 13,690 to Rs 16,868.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna declared that the situation in Noida has returned to "absolute normalcy" following a wave of violent worker protests.

The breakthrough comes after a high-powered committee, formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced a significant interim hike in minimum wages for industrial workers in the region.

The state government has approved a 21% increase in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, effective from April 1, 2026. This move follows a day of intense unrest on Monday, where thousands of factory workers took to the streets demanding better pay amidst rising living costs.

DGP Krishna emphasised that the state government has acted with "sensitivity" toward the workers' grievances. A high-level panel, chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner, held marathon discussions with labour unions and industry stakeholders to resolve.

Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will now receive ₹13,690 per month (up from ₹11,313), while skilled workers will see their pay rise to ₹16,868.

The committee, which includes five labour representatives and three industry members, is tasked with ensuring long-term industrial harmony and a permanent wage revision framework.

The DGP and state officials explicitly debunked social media rumours claiming a statewide minimum wage of ₹20,000, calling such reports "misleading and baseless." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)