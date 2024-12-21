Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Pheran Day, the Indian army distributed traditional Pherans to underprivileged families in far-flung villages of the Kashmir Valley, a press release said.

In a heartwarming initiative to provide relief to the impoverished and needy populace during the coldest period of winters, the iconic Pherans, a symbol of Kashmiri identity and resilience, brought much-needed warmth and comfort as Chillai Kalan set in, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in the valley. The initiative came in the wake of International Pheran Day on Saturday, a day that highlights the cultural and emotional significance of this timeless attire.

The Pheran, deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, has become a unifying symbol during Chillai Kalan, embodying warmth, resilience, and tradition. Since 2021, International Pheran Day is celebrated across Kashmir, with locals and tourists gathering at Srinagar's historic Ghanta Ghar and SKICC to showcase the traditional attire. The event has featured fashion shows, including one at SKICC with eminent personalities and specially-abled persons, aiming to promote Kashmir's cultural heritage.

The distribution drive also saw the participation of local volunteers who helped identify families in need, ensuring that the Pherans reached the most deserving persons. The smiles on the faces of elders and children alike captured the spirit of giving that defined this initiative.

The effort has been widely appreciated by locals, with many acknowledging the Army's role in promoting care and compassion alongside security and stability in the region. The distribution drive stands as a testament to the Army's commitment to this noble cause and to supporting the welfare of communities during the most challenging time of the year. (ANI)

