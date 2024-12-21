Bengaluru, December 21: In a disturbing case, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has uncovered an illegal “girlfriend swapping” racket operating under the guise of “swingers’ parties.” Two individuals, Harish and Hemant, have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing victims and coercing them into such events.

The racket came to light after a young woman filed a police complaint, revealing shocking details. The victim stated that she was coerced into attending these events by an acquaintance and his associates. When she resisted, the accused reportedly threatened her with explicit photos. Bengaluru: Boyfriend Kills 2 Security Guards for Sending Messages to His Girlfriend, Arrested.

Investigators discovered a trove of intimate images and videos the duo allegedly used to blackmail and exploit participants. According to police, Harish and Hemant targeted victims through WhatsApp groups, inviting them to private gatherings held on the outskirts of Bengaluru. These events, presented as consensual, were reportedly manipulated to exploit women under duress. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Blackmails Girlfriend Using Private Videos, Extorts INR 2.5 Crore and Luxury Car; Arrested.

A senior officer stated, “The suspects coerced the victim into intimate activities with others and used private photos as a means of intimidation. Both have a history of similar offenses.”

The investigation also revealed that the accused were repeat offenders who gained participants’ trust before exploiting them. The CCB is actively working to dismantle the entire network, identify additional victims, and bring collaborators to justice.

Authorities are urging individuals to report any suspicious activity to prevent further exploitation. The investigation is ongoing, with the police committed to ensuring justice for the victims.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).