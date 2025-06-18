Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to integrate yoga into daily governance and office culture with implementation of 'Y-Break' protocol.

Acting on the Ministry of AYUSH's guidance, the state has directed all government offices to implement the 'Y-Break' Yoga Protocol, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The initiative not only upholds India's yogic heritage but also promotes a stress-free, healthier work environment by making yoga breaks a regular part of the daily routine, it said.

Y-Break is a short-duration yoga session specially designed for office and desk workers. Lasting 5 to 10 minutes, it includes light movements targeting the neck, back and waist, along with deep breathing and mindfulness exercises.

Its goal is to reduce mental fatigue, release physical stiffness, refresh the mind and restore focus and energy.

To promote yoga widely, the Union government digital tools, such as Namaste Yoga App, Y-Break App, Yoga Calendar and Yoga Glossary, will be used extensively, it said.

Awareness campaigns will be run to ensure these tools are actively adopted by employees and the public alike.

The state government also aims to foster a yoga culture at the grassroots level.

To achieve this, NGOs will be engaged to connect yoga experts for conducting Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) workshops and online training sessions.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be mobilised to ensure yoga becomes an integral part of daily life — not just for government employees, but for the wider community, the statement said.

