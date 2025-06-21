Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari performed yoga at Darul Uloom Warsia in Lucknow along with several others, marking a symbolic event that reflected growing awareness around health and fitness across communities.

The event witnessed participation from dozens of people, including Muslim youth, at one of the prominent Islamic seminaries in the city.

The initiative was seen as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, with the minister describing it as a significant step towards national health consciousness.

Speaking to ANI at the event, Danish Azad Ansari said, "The objective behind International Day of Yoga 2025 is that India should be health-conscious. This movement of Prime Minister Modi is a very important step towards Fit India. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga camps have been organised across the country and the world. You will see that today, thousands of Muslim youth are participating in the Yoga Day program..."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries performed Yoga in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day.

He welcomed everyone and said that Yoga Day is being celebrated not only in the country but also around the world. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making yoga popular globally.

While addressing the public, Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, Yoga Day is being celebrated in Gorakhpur. The local minister, MPs, other public representatives, and all the brothers and sisters here are participating. I welcome everyone. This program is happening not just here, but across the country and the world. In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading the message of yoga. On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, I send my warm wishes to everyone."

"Yoga has been part of our culture since ancient times. Good health helps us fulfil our goals, and yoga helps us grow spiritually too. It's a tradition passed down by our sages through the Vedas, Puranas, and other ancient texts," he added.

Yogi said that yoga builds spiritual strength and is India's gift to the world. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting global recognition for yogaHe also wished everyone good health and happiness on the occasion. (ANI)

