New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) It is known that the Sun's equator spins faster than its poles. However, a peek into the internal rotation of the Sun using sound waves revealed an intriguing layer where the rotation profile changes sharply.

The layer is called 'near-surface shear layer' (NSSL) and it exists very close to the solar surface, where there is an outward decrease in angular velocity.

Having long probed the explanation of this layer, Indian astronomers have for the first time found a theoretical explanation for its existence, the Department of Science and Technology said in a statement.

Understanding NSSL is crucial for the study of several solar phenomena like sunspot formation, solar cycle. It will also help in understanding such phenomena in other stars.

Bibhuti Kumar Jha, a researcher at the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, a Department of Science and Technology body, along with the senior scientist Prof Arnab Rai Choudhuri from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has given a theoretical explanation of the existence of NSSL in the Sun.

Their work has been published in the journal 'Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society'.

In their study, the researchers have used an equation called the thermal wind balance equation. It explains how a slight difference in temperature between solar poles and the equator, called thermal wind, is balanced by the centrifugal force appearing due to solar differential rotation.

Most scientists believe that this condition is true only in the interior of the Sun and does not hold near the surface. The researchers have shown that this belief actually holds near the surface as well.

They have noted that if this condition is true near the solar surface, it can explain the existence of NSSL, which is inferred in helioseismology (technique of using sound waves to peek inside the Sun) based observation.

