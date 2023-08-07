Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday urged the University of Madras to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage inter-disciplinary studies and promote international collaborations.

President Murmu embarked on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on August 5. She will conclude her visit on August 8.

On Sunday, the President was accorded a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Speaking at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras in Chennai, President Murmu said, "The University of Madras has promoted a culture of research and academic rigour. I would urge the university to invest more in cutting-edge research, encourage inter-disciplinary studies, and promote international collaborations."

She added that the University of Madras should be at the forefront of finding learning-based solutions to the problems being faced by the nation and the world at large.

Earlier in the day, the President said, "The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality. By investing in the education of girls, we are investing in the progress of our nation."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi shared the stage with President Murmu at the event.

Governor Ravi said, "You are fortunate to be graduating at a time when our country is experiencing comprehensive transformation. Today, unlike a few years ago, India is not looked upon as a poor developing country at the margin of international affairs."

On Monday, August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur, under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Puducherry.

On August 8, at Auroville, the President will visit 'Matrimandir', a city exhibition, and inaugurate a conference on ‘Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness’. (ANI)

