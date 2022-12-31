Bengaluru, Dec 31 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday effected a major reshuffle in the police department by promoting 53 Indian Police Service officers and transferring many of them.

Also Read | Benedict XVI Dies: Pope Emeritus Will Be Remembered for His Rich Service to Society, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Director General of Police (Prisons), Dr Alok Mohan has been transferred as the DGP (Home Guards Commandant General), while Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy has been promoted to the rank of DGP.

Also Read | Assam Merges Four Districts with 4 Others, Changes Jurisdiction of Some Villages Ahead of Election Commission Delimitation.

Inspector General of Police of North Eastern Range in Kalaburagi Manish Kharbikar has been transferred as the Additional DGP (Prisons) while Northern Range, Belagavi, IGP N Satheesh Kumar has been posted as the new IGP of North Eastern Range in Kalaburagi.

IGP (Intelligence) Soumendu Mukherjee has been promoted as the ADGP of Communication, Logistics and Modernisation.

Central Range IGP M Chandra Sekhar will be the Additional Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru East Zone.

DIG-rank Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Raman Gupta will be the Northern Range IGP. DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department B R Ravikanthe Gowda has been elevated as IGP of Central Range, Bengaluru.

DIG Ballari range B S Lokesh Kumar will now be the IGP of Ballari range.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)