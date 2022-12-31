New Delhi, December 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and said he will be remembered for his rich service to society. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, First Pontiff To Resign in 600 Years, Dies at 95.

Benedict XVI, who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularised Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died on Saturday. He was 95.

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who devoted his entire life to the Church and the teachings of Lord Christ. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. My thoughts are with the millions around the world who grieve his passing."