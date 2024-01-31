Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Prashant Kumar has been appointed as acting Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh.

He will replace the present acting Director General of Police, Vijay Kumar, who is retiring today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated him after his appointment. He is 1990 batch IPS officer.

Earlier, he was in Director General, Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, during Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha.

Throughout his service, Prashant Kumar has been commended for his dedication and commitment to duty, receiving numerous awards from various organizations like the CISF, ITBP, and UP Police.

His accomplishments include the DG CISF DISC in 2011, Silver and Gold Disc commendations from DGs ITBP, and multiple recognitions from DGs UP Police, including Silver, Gold, and Platinum Disc awards.

Notably, he has also been honoured with the prestigious CMOS Service Police Medal, the Kumbh Seva Medal. He has also been awarded by the 1st and 2nd Bars to PMG awards in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Prashant Kumar's appointment as acting DGP hasn't gone down well with the Samajwadi Party which has criticised the practice of appointing acting DGPs.

"It seems that once again Uttar Pradesh is going to get an acting DGP. The public is asking whether the game of making acting DGP is happening every time because of the conflict between Delhi-Lucknow or because of the nexus of the government with the criminals" Akhilesh Yadav asked in a post on X. (ANI)

