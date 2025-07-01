Irani Community banner with photo of Khamenei and Sishtani removed in Loni Kalbhor after objection by Bajrang Dal (Photo/ ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): A poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Religious Leader Sishtani were found displayed in the Loni Kalbhor area near Pune on Sunday after the incident came to light local police took immediate action to remove the poster on Monday, said a Senior Police official.

After a preliminary investigation, the Police issued a press statement which stated that a banner put up by the Irani community at the entrance of a lane in Irani Vasti on the occasion of Moharram was removed by authorities after Bajrang Dal activists and local journalists raised objections.

The banner, which featured a photo of the community's religious leader, Shistani and Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed not to contain any objectionable content.

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM on Monday, a group of 10-12 Bajrang Dal activists and journalists raised concerns about the banner, questioning whether it was an act of glorification of the President of Iran.

Upon receiving the complaint, Rajesh Khande, the in-charge Police Sub-Inspector of Loni Kalbhor Police Station, along with his team, including PSI Jadhav and Police Constable Ravi Aher, visited the site. They contacted the Gram Panchayat officials, who confirmed that the banner had been put up without prior permission. As a result, the banner was promptly removed.

The police clarified that there were no issues related to law and order, and the situation remained peaceful. No further complaints were lodged after the banner was removed.

According to Dr. Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), "These posters were put up without obtaining any permission from the local gram panchayat. A notice has been issued to the concerned parties by the panchayat, and police have instructed that no such flags or banners should be displayed." (ANI)

