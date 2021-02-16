Gangtok, Feb 16 (PTI) Six Sikkim residents, including an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan, have been arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district for allegedly trafficking an elephant tusk, a forest officer said on Tuesday.

The accused persons were arrested by a joint team of forest officers from West Bengal and Sikkim from a hotel in Odlabari early during the day and an elephant tusk weighing over 1 kg was seized from their possession, he said.

The accused were scheduled to sell the tusk to a person, the officer said.

Two vehicles of the accused persons were seized, he said.

The accused were produced before a court in Jalpaiguri, which sent them to police custody for further investigation, the officer added.

