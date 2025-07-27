Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) A major cross-border smuggling network of sophisticated arms, operated allegedly by Pakistan's ISI-backed handlers, was busted by the Amritsar Rural Police in a joint operation with the central agencies, the Punjab Police chief said on Sunday.

Five people have been arrested in the crackdown, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police have seized an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two magazines, two 9 mm Glock pistols with four magazines, 90 live cartridges of AK rifle, 10 live pistol cartridges, Rs 7.50 lakh in cash, a car and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the accused had direct links to Pakistan-based #ISI operatives. The intercepted consignment was intended to be delivered to Nav @ Nav Pandori, a known associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, indicating a broader terror-gangster nexus," Yadav said in a post on X.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Formation of State Safai Karamchari Commission Ahead of Polls.

The accused have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban and Gora Singh, both Rangharh village natives, Shenshan alias Shalu, Sunny Singh, of Rasulpur Kallar in Amritsar, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu, from Mugal Mangri in Rupnagar, said Yadav.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)